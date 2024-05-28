Extension improves crossing safety for St Georges Basin students

A school safety zone in St Georges Basin is being extended to better protect students.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said work would start next week to extend the 40kmh school zone on Tallyan Point Road to include a pedestrian refuge that is regularly used by St Georges Basin Public School students and their parents.
"Children are among our most vulnerable road users and Transport for NSW is committed to ensuring they are able to travel safely to and from school every day," the spokesperson said.
"The St Georges Basin Public school zone on Tallyan Point Road will be extended for an additional 220-metre length, including 45-metres west through to the intersection with Collingwood Street, as well as 60 metres south and 110 metres north of this location."
The spokesperson said school zones were among the safest places on the NSW road network largely because of the infrastructure and programs in place.
"All schools in NSW have prominent signs, 'dragon's teeth' road markings and flashing lights to improve school zone visibility and remind drivers that they must slow down to the reduced speed limit during school zone times," the spokesperson said.
Work to extend the school zone will be carried out at night between 7pm and 2.30am from Sunday to Thursday, June 2 to 6.
Day work will be carried out on Tuesday and Thursday, June 11 and 13 to relocate the school zone flashing lights.
Traffic control will be in place for short periods of time to allow for sign installation and pavement marking.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
