South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Extension improves crossing safety for St Georges Basin students

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 28 2024 - 11:55am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A school safety zone in St Georges Basin is being extended to better protect students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.