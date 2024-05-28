South Coast Register
Manildra plant to remain closed all today amid fears of a dust explosion


By Glenn Ellard
May 28 2024 - 10:05am
Fears of a dust explosion have resulted in Bomaderry's Manildra plant and the adjoining Bolong Road being closed all day today - Tuesday, May 28.

