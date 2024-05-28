Manildra plant to remain closed all today amid fears of a dust explosion

Fears of a dust explosion have resulted in Bomaderry's Manildra plant and the adjoining Bolong Road being closed all day today - Tuesday, May 28.
They might also be closed for part of tomorrow as emergency services work to contain a situation that became apparent on Monday morning.
Inspector Rick Jones from Fire and Rescue NSW said smoke was seen coming from a silo containing between 500 and 600 tonnes of material about 9.30am.
While a Manildra spokesperson said the silo contained pelletised mill mix that was used for stock feed, Inspector Jones said when they started emptying the mill they found it also contained powder.
"Once we started to move the product out we discovered the product wasn't entirely pelletised, it was mixed with some powdered stuff, which potentially can create a dust explosion," he said
"We halted operations and formulated a plan to minimise the risk of that, which involves pumping CO2 into the top of the cylinder, to reduce any issue of that, and once we've got that in place, to stabilise the silo, then we can start the process of removing the product."
Inspector Jones said that process would start Tuesday, May 28, and "depending on how we go with setting up the removal of the product, and how long it takes us to get the CO2 in," was expected to take all today and possibly part of tomorrow.
The entire Shoalhaven Starches site was evacuated about 6pm on Monday after the powder mix was found, with a 500 metre exclusion zone established around the silo.
As a result of the exclusion zone "Bolong Road will be closed at least all of today and possibly into tomorrow," Inspector Jones said.
A Manildra spokesperson confirmed the site "has been closed until further notice".
"All employees have been evacuated, and no employees were injured," the spokesperson said.
"Manildra Group's onsite team is working with FRNSW to remove the smouldering product from the isolated silo.
"Emergency protocols and safety measures have been enacted while this removal is taking place.
"We remain committed to maintaining the highest workplace health and safety standards for our employees and the Bomaderry community."
Inspector Jones said a drone and thermal imaging camera were being used to monitor temperatures within the silo.
Pellets removed from the bottom of the silo were not burnt, so "we believe the fire's burning in the centre of the silo", Inspector Jones said.
"We believe at this stage the product's combusted internally."
Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW, HAZMAT, NSW Ambulance and aviation officers have set up a staging area at the Bomaderry Train Station, where they have been working with Manildra staff to devise the best ways of tackling the situation.
Inspector Jones said the risk of a dust explosion was "fairly minimal at the moment, but while ever the potential exists we've got to operate at the highest control levels, so we're not taking any chances".
