Speed limits drop in Tomerong and on the Princes Highway

Speed limits are being reduced in Tomerong, in an effort to boost safety on the region's roads.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the speed limit on Kells Road will drop from 80 kmh to 60 kmh for a one-kilometre stretch from the intersection with the Princes Highway to 270 metres south of the intersection with Suffolk Road.
"The review of this speed zone was initiated in response to a request from the community to improve the safety of road users," the spokesperson said.
"A 60 kmh speed zone was found to be appropriate for the roadside environment which includes a residential area and frequent roadside hazards such as trees, power poles, drainage ditches and embankments.
"To apply consistency with the surrounding speed zone, the speed limit on the Princes Highway will drop from 100 km/h to 80 km/h for a 560-metre stretch from 220-metres south of Kells Road to 340-metres north of Kells Road.
"The review found a speed reduction was appropriate to reduce the likelihood of crashes at the intersection and to support motorists to safely enter the highway from Kells Road.
The spokesperson said speeding was "the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules".
Work to install the new signs will be carried out from Sunday, June 2.
Message boards will be onsite at the Princes Highway one week before and one week following the speed zone reduction, to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.