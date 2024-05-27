Shoalhaven farmers invited to free webinar to support new and emerging businesses

Australian Government farm business lender, RIC (Regional Investment Corporation) is inviting Shoalhaven and other regional farmers to join a free online webinar and learn more about how they could get support from the AgriStarter Loan.
The initiative is aimed to assist eligible farmers nationally to start up, set up and grow their business, or obtain support with succession arrangements.
Held on Wednesday 29 May at 12 noon AEST, farmers across the country can join to find out more about the AgriStarter Loan.
According to the Department of Primary Industries in 2020 18 per cent of land in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven was categorised for rural or agricultural land use.
Additionally, 11 per cent of milk produced in New South Wales is done so in the same region, making the webinar a potentially key event for some residents.
RIC Chief Executive Officer, John Howard, said the RIC-hosted webinar series provides an opportunity for farmers, financial advisers, business planners and rural counsellors to get more information about eligibility criteria, loan uses and the requirements before applying.
"The RIC AgriStarter Loan is part of our national low-interest loan offering that is helping to directly support individual farm businesses financially and strengthen the Australian agricultural industry," Mr Howard said.
"Our loans offer financial 'breathing space' for eligible farmers with a minimum of three years' on-farm experience to help purchase property, land or the business, refinance or restructure existing agribusiness debt to improve cash flow or implement succession plans to fast-track their business growth and productivity.
"More than 125 people from across the country have already registered to find out more from our specialist Agri Lending Manager and one of our AgriStarter Loan customers will share their experiences to assist others."
Visit www.ric.gov.au/events to register for the webinar which will go for one hour, and a recording will be emailed to registered participants after the event.
