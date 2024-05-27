South Coast Register
Shoalhaven farmers invited to free webinar to support new and emerging businesses

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 27 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
Farmers across Australia, including those in the Shoalhaven are invited to a free webinar to learn more about a lending opportunity. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Australian Government farm business lender, RIC (Regional Investment Corporation) is inviting Shoalhaven and other regional farmers to join a free online webinar and learn more about how they could get support from the AgriStarter Loan.

