Fire fears result in part of the Manildra site being evacuated

Staff were evacuated from part of Bomaderry's Manildra plant this morning (Monday, May 27) amid fears of a fire in one of the silos.
Smoke was seen coming from the silo about 9.30am, resulting in the surrounding area being evacuated.
However no flames were detected, and a Manildra spokesperson said the pelletised mill mix within the silo was just smouldering.
Fire fighters were called to the scene as a precaution, and oversaw the process of the silo being emptied.
The spokesperson said the pelletised mill mix inside the silo, which was normally used for stock feed, was being disposed of.
The cause of the heat build-up within the silo is being investigated.
The spokesperson said Manildra had permission to resume all operations at noon.
However the smouldering pelletised mill mix in the silo follows a string a safety concerns at the plant.
They include four explosions at the Shoalhaven Starches plant since July last year - the most recent on Sunday, April 7.
Many of those shook homes in nearby surrounding streets, and were heard several kilometres away.
All four explosions were in gluten dryer eight, and were being investigated by SafeWork NSW.
Workers have also regularly expressed concerns about their safety, prompting the Electrical Trades Union to speak out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.