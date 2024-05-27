Man dies in the surf at Shoalhaven Heads

A man has died after surfers being pulled him from the water at Shoalhaven Heads around 9am on Monday, May 27.
Paramedics and police were called to the beachfront near Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club, off McIntosh Street, with the area cordoned off for some time during the emergency.
Members of the public commenced CPR before paramedics arrived, but he was unable to be revived.
The man is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be aged in his 60s.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
Surf Lifesaving NSW rates the beach at Shoalhaven Heads as highly hazardous.
The beach is patrolled by professional lifeguards and Shoalhaven Heads Surf Life Saving Club members during the warmer months, but patrols ended in April
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.