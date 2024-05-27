Marine Rescue volunteers recover four during search and rescue exercise

Marine Rescue volunteers from the Shoalhaven were among more than 40 taking part in a simulated multi-agency search and rescue exercise off Shellharbour on Saturday, May 25.
Crews and vessels from the Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay, Sussex Inlet, Ulladulla and Kioloa units joined colleagues from Shellharbour and Port Kembla, along with Water Police, PolAir, members from Surf Life Saving NSW and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter for a simulated on-water search under the direction of NSW Police Marine Area Command.
Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Inspector Stuart Massey said search and rescue exercises were a vital part of the training undertaken by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.
"The reason that we're training constantly is to hone our skills in the event that somebody does need help out in the ocean, it's important for our volunteers to be highly trained so they can do a professional job," he said.
"These exercises are invaluable to our volunteers to create that muscle memory for major search and rescue exercises.
"They get the experience out there in a simulated and controlled environment and when the real thing happens, they are ready to go.
"We thank all our partner agencies for taking part in today's exercise, we know the learnings will strengthen the operational response when we are tasked to an emergency," Inspector Massey said.
NSW Police Marine Area Command Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Ryan Spong said Saturday's exercise involved a capsized yacht east of Shellharbour.
"The scenario was that a person on board the yacht made a Triple Zero call stating that the vessel had overturned in heavy seas with all four persons on board wearing lifejackets and clinging to the hull before the call cut out," he said.
"Triangulation of the Triple Zero call showed that the vessel was approximately 10 nautical miles east of Shellharbour.
"The mission issued to participants today was to plan and execute an immediate search of the highest area of probability to locate and rescue survivors and recover all outstanding persons," Sergeant Spong said.
As part of the exercise four mannequins were out into the water, and all were found within three hours.
The first was located closer to shore within 20 minutes , while the last mannequin was located approximately seven nautical miles offshore.
Inspector Massey said crews from all agencies involved performed exceptionally on the water.
"The outcome today was tremendous. We recovered all of the targets as per the request that we gave to our volunteers.
"They executed the tasks very well today and everything was recovered. The crews did a wonderful job," he said.
Sergeant Spong said the search area spanned from Port Kembla to Minnamurra Head.
"When we get one of these incidents we use a variety of drift calculations that are developed to a standard practice and we come up with a search area. In this instance, the search area was about 110 square nautical miles," he said.
"These exercises are a really good chance for all the agencies to come together and practice these incidents without the real time consequences that may occur in a live search and rescue situation.
"We can iron out any deficiencies we may have, we can work on our communication with each other and it's a really good chance to get together and develop close networks with our partner agencies," Sergeant Spong said.
Marine Rescue NSW also held a desktop search and rescue training scenario to hone the skills of volunteer radio operators while the on-water exercise was taking place.
Inspector Massey highlighted the crucial role of Marine Rescue's radio operators in the success of search and rescue missions and said today's desktop exercise provided an excellent opportunity for volunteers to practice their skills.
"Radio is where the ocean meets the land and it really does become vital for us to have good communications with our vessels and the general public on the water," he said.
The NSW Government provided financial assistance for the Illawarra SAREX as part of its commitment to support the vital work of Marine Rescue NSW and its 3,400 volunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.