54 Basil Street, South Nowra

Built in 2022 by New Edge Homes and still under home builders' warranty, this property is an outstanding representation of a contemporary build.
With landscaped front gardens and a wide driveway, you will be impressed from the get-go.
Downstairs features a large entry room that could be utilised as a home office, gym, or a sitting room, as well as a dedicated media room.
The heart of the home is the generous open-plan living/dining room and well-appointed kitchen. The kitchen has waterfall 40mm stone benches, a 900mm gas stove and oven, soft close doors, under cupboard lighting, and a butlers pantry.
Completing the ground floor is a laundry, powder room, and access to the landscaped backyard which features a newly installed, freshwater 4m x 8m pool with spa jets and beautiful marble tile coping. There's also a fire-pit, gazebo, kids play area, and an undercover entertainment zone.
Upstairs includes a lounge area and four oversized bedrooms, three of which have built-in robes and are serviced by the main bathroom with a full-sized bathtub.
The main suite has a walk-in robe and an ensuite with dual basins, dual shower, floor-to-ceiling tiles, and floating cabinetry.
Added features include three zone ducted air-conditioning, a shed, a double garage, and solar panelling to keep the running expenses down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.