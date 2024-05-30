South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
May 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queerstories at Bundanon on June 1. Picture from file.
Queerstories at Bundanon on June 1. Picture from file.

Queerstories at Bundanon

June 1

Opening up a public platform for LGBTQIA+ voices in the Shoalhaven, Queerstories at Bundanon features many different themes, from hilarious to heartbreaking, guests are invited to share their own experiences, or just listen if they wish. As a national institution Queerstories has played to crowds across the country, including Mudgee, Albury, Adelaide and beyond and an award-winning podcast in tail featuring an archive of almost 400 queer stories. The event is part of Bundanon's live event program for the current exhibition Tales of Land and Sea.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.