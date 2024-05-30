Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Opening up a public platform for LGBTQIA+ voices in the Shoalhaven, Queerstories at Bundanon features many different themes, from hilarious to heartbreaking, guests are invited to share their own experiences, or just listen if they wish. As a national institution Queerstories has played to crowds across the country, including Mudgee, Albury, Adelaide and beyond and an award-winning podcast in tail featuring an archive of almost 400 queer stories. The event is part of Bundanon's live event program for the current exhibition Tales of Land and Sea.
A hilarious medieval feast is coming to The Country Club St Georges Basin Friday, May 31. The theatrical, interactive performance is sure to leave you sides aching from laughter, with comical sing-a-long songs, cheeky antics and games, Dirty Dick's theatre dinner is a must see 18+ entertainment with a two course dinner that's on theme to the time period of the show. Doors open from 7pm and tickets from $59 can be purchased through The Country Club.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum will host an array of international fashion designs, bringing glitz and glamour to the Shoalhaven for 'The Craft of Design exhibition. Featuring designs worn by Nicole Kidman, Queen Mary of Denmark, Taylor Swift, Dita Von Teese and Miranda Kerr, this collection of works explores designs from iconic Australian designers Collette Dinnigan and Romance Was Born.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from across the south coasts growers, makers and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, attendees can find fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and so much more, from 1pm to 5pm.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.