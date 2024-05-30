Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Opening up a public platform for LGBTQIA+ voices in the Shoalhaven, Queerstories at Bundanon features many different themes, from hilarious to heartbreaking, guests are invited to share their own experiences, or just listen if they wish. As a national institution Queerstories has played to crowds across the country, including Mudgee, Albury, Adelaide and beyond and an award-winning podcast in tail featuring an archive of almost 400 queer stories. The event is part of Bundanon's live event program for the current exhibition Tales of Land and Sea.