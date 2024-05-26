Excavator badly damaged during machinery fire in Bomaderry

An excavator has been badly damaged during a fire at a Bomaderry property on Sunday, May 26.
Volunteer firefighters from the Cambewarra and Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigades were called just before 6pm, following reports of a machinery fire on Edwards Avenue.
They found a small excavator fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but the excavator sustained extensive damage.
