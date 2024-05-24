Shoalhaven issues an emphatic apology during Sorry Day

The Shoalhaven expressed its regret about mistreatment of Aboriginal people in he most emphatic way possible on Friday, May 24.
Thousands of people braved the chilly morning to gather at Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park as part of Sorry Day.
From there they marched on mass to the former grounds of the United Aboriginal Mission's Bomaderry Homes - believed the be the birthplace of the Stolen Generations.
Leading the way on the march were Bomaderry High School students, carrying a banner they created.
Students from many other schools joined in, some of them planting handmade flowers in a growing circle at the Bomaderry venue.
The number was even greater at Bomaderry, bolstered by many - including a contingent of elders and their carers - unable to walk from Nowra.
Uncle Tom Moore offered the welcome to country, as a range of organisations worked in the background providing food and refreshments.
Cultural group Gadhungal Marring organised the smoking ceremony and performed dance and songs - sung in a range of languages traditional to the region.
The day also featured stories and art.
The National Sorry Day Bridge Walk is held to acknowledge the strength of Stolen Generations survivors.
The organisers have extended an invitation to all community members to join together in "recognising the enduring strength of Stolen Generations survivors and reflecting on our collective responsibility in the healing journey of our people and nation".
Nowra's National Sorry Day Bridge Walk started in 2001, and over the years drew thousands of participants to Nowra.
"Every year on Sorry Day, we come together to reflect on the past suffering and ongoing resilience of our Stolen Generations," said event organiser and South Coast Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation CEO Craig Ardler.
"It is important to acknowledge the pain they endured and connect as a community."
Sorry Day is held as part of National Reconciliation Week, which this year had the theme of Now More Than Ever.
