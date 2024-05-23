Mural officially opened as it adds a new look to Sanctuary Point Skate Park

Aerosol artist Muchos has given the Sanctuary Point Skatepark a bright new appearance.
Based in Adelaide, Muchos designed and completed a mural in the skatepark's skate bowl.
It was officially opened on Wednesday, May 22, by Deputy Shoalhaven Mayor Matthew Norris, in a ceremony that included a performance by the Sanctuary Point Primary School choir and dance group.
The opening was the culmination of a process that started in 2021 with upgrades to the Sanctuary Point Skatepark to help attract more families to the park and improve the sense of community safety.
The mural was developed as a result of conversations with community, service providers and local volunteer groups, as well as a behaviour mapping study throughout 2022 which highlighted the need to further improve the sense of safety in the area and to develop a greater sense of community.
Three concept themes for the design were produced and shared with students from Vincentia High School and Sanctuary Point Public School who voted to select the final design.
