South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

'I thought a train pulled up outside my house': Earthquake shakes region

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 23 2024 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taralga and district residents felt the full effects of Thursday morning's magnitude 3.9 earthquake. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Taralga and district residents felt the full effects of Thursday morning's magnitude 3.9 earthquake. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Taralga and district residents thought a bomb had gone off or a truck crashed in the town when an earthquake struck on Thursday, May 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.