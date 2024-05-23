Medical officials urge action to stop the spread of flu and COVID

Local health officials are urging people in the Shoalhaven to protect themselves and their communities by staying up to date with vaccinations.
As the flu season begins and notifications of respiratory viruses rise across the state, the South Eastern Primary Health Network Coordinare has joined with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District to urge people to take action.
The latest NSW Health Respiratory Surveillance Report shows influenza and COVID transmission in the community is increasing, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remains at high levels.
Coordinare's Illawarra Shoalhaven Medical Director, Dr Katherine Michelmore, said the latest data showed more than 2,000 people were diagnosed with influenza across NSW in the week ending May 11.
"Influenza can be serious in healthy people of any age, but some people are at greater risk of complications, especially children under five, pregnant women and adults 65 years and older," she said.
"We are now officially entering the influenza season, with cases expected to surge rapidly in the next couple of months and are already seeing an increase in the number of young children diagnosed with influenza.
"Now is the time to book in for a flu vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones.
"The influenza vaccine takes about two weeks to boost your immune system and will protect you for three to four months," Dr Michelmore said.
Free flu vaccines are available under the National Immunisation Program for children aged between six months and five years, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and older, all people aged 65 years and older, and people aged six months and older with eligible chronic health issues or compromised immune systems.
"We are also seeing COVID-19 activity increase from low to moderate levels and expect that COVID-19 will also continue to increase, so we are encouraging people to ask their doctor if they should also have a COVID booster," Dr Michelmore said.
"If you are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or influenza, make a plan about what to do if you get sick, including what test to take, and discussing if you are eligible for antiviral medicines.
"With all three respiratory viruses in circulation, people with symptoms should stay at home or wear a mask if they do need to go out.
"They should avoid visiting high-risk settings like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities," Dr Michelmore said..
