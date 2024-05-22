Natural disaster protection boosted as more aircraft added to fleet

After years of devastating bushfires and floods, the South Coast is being offered better disaster protection.
The Federal Government has funded more aircraft to respond to natural disasters including fires, floods and other severe weather events across Australia.
Through the 2024-25 Budget, the government will provide an additional $35 million over the next two years to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre (NAFC), which supports the delivery of national, state and territory aircraft for use by fire and emergency services.
The investment will deliver a broader range of aerial assets, moving from specific firefighting aircraft to a mix of fixed-wing and rotary multi-use assets, significantly strengthening protection for local communities as they face more natural disasters into the future.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said there had been calls for the government to do more since the 2019-20 Black Summer Bushfires that devastated South Coast.
"Our community has been calling for a greater capability to respond to disasters since the region was impacted so badly by fires, and again by flooding, so it's really good to see the government continuing its commitment to keeping us safe," Mrs Phillips said.
"These assets will be invaluable in protecting lives and property, halting the spread of fires, allowing for rescues during floods and supporting efforts on the ground, especially in difficult-to-access areas of Gilmore.
"This is a fantastic step forward to ensure we are prepared for whatever comes our way in the future, and will be welcome news to disaster-prone communities across the region."
Mrs Phillips said funding announced in the 2024 budget was on top of the money the government had already invested in disaster recovery.
"This funding brings the Albanese Government's contribution to national aerial capability to approximately $48 million a year," she said.
"We are committed to ensuring communities are better prepared for and recover faster from natural disasters - so we can all be safer at home.
"This is yet another step we have taken to ensure our disaster response capabilities are strong."
