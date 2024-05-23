Sweet sounds of reggae flow from Kangaroo Valley's brand new festival

Been to a music gig lately where everyone's got their mobile phones up recording the action? Kangaroo Valley Reggae Fest was not that type of gig.
More than 420 people braved chilly and wet weather to attend the inaugural festival held in the grounds of The Friendly Inn.
Chilled out vibes were the order of the day - families milled around with people sitting with their dogs, people with long dreadlocks chatted and laughed with musicians hanging out watching other acts perform.
In a time when festivals across the nation are doing it tough, the huge grassed backyard of this pub is made for entertaining.
The stage was set up closest to the pub, an outdoor bar in a teepee was nearby, and down the back of the yard there were market stalls and food options - anyone up for a goat curry?
Gates opened at 11.30am with DJ Prento playing tunes, this was followed up by a drumming circle led by south coast muso Damion Stirling.
There was non-stop music until 9.30pm and in between bands, DJs kept the crowd entertained along with a dance workshop where the instructor was able to teach even the most uncoordinated festivalgoer some great moves.
Among the bands were Ren and The Rudeboys, Casuarina Light Phenomenon, Benji and The Saltwater Sound System, JJ Spence Band, with Sydney reggae and roots royalty, The Strides, headlining the festival.
The Friendly Inn licensee Caroline Lenati said it was a gutsy move to create a new festival in a cold climate in the wake of so many others cancelling across Australia.
"We're really happy with the numbers that came, all the bands were good, the food venders were good," she said.
"Putting on a reggae festival was a pet project, my husband's Fijian and I listen to a lot of reggae music."
Singer Jaden Spence from the JJ Spence Band loved being on the same stage as so many other good acts.
"I actually felt privileged to be on stage with artists that I've always looked up to and been inspired by The Strides, Benji and The Saltwater Sound System and the musicians from all the bands," he said.
"There is something really beautiful about the intimacy of smaller, community style gigs."
Amid calls for a two-day festival next year, Ms Lenati confirmed it will be back but only one day, but she admitted you never know what the future may hold.
