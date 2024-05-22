Nowra cafes combine efforts to search for a cancer cure

Six cafes located in close proximity along Nowra's Kinghorne Street have combined to raise hundreds of dollars during Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
Nowra's Business Networking International group coordinated the effort, getting the Deli on Kinghorne, Book n Borrow, Kinghorne Bakery, Blak Cede. Juniper and Zest Cafe on board.
Collections were taken during the morning, and every donation earned an entry into a draw for prizes donated by members of the Nowra BNI chapter.
The prizes included vouchers to some of the participating cafes, business services, cleaning and garden maintenance, health and beauty products and travel accessory packs.
They resulted in more the $700 being collected for the NSW Cancer Council is just an hour on Wednesday, May 22.
