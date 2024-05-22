Waves of orange wash through Shoalhaven to highlight work of the SES

Waves of orange washed through the Shoalhaven on Wednesday, May 22.
It was Wear Orange Wednesday to raise awareness of the vital work carried out by volunteers from the SES.
That included responding to more than 1100 calls for help during the past 12 months in the Shoalhaven alone.
Of those, 595 calls came from the Nowra area.
And SES members were out in force at a range of venues throughout the day to answer questions about the training the undertake before helping the community through all sorts of difficult times.
From cooking sausages at the South Nowra Bunnings store to the Boongaree playground in Berry, the members added bright splashes of colour to a range of locations.
