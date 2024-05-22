Pharmacy changes make it easier to address women's health issues

A one-year trial on making women's health issues more accessible has resulted in the changes becoming permanent.
From June 1 women in the Illawarra and South Coast will have expanded access to treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
As part of the changes all NSW pharmacists with suitable facilities in NSW who have undergone the required training will be able to provide consultations and prescriptions for these medications.
More than 1000 pharmacies across the state took part in the trial of prescribing UTI treatment and the oral contraceptive pill, including 22 in the Shoalhaven and four in Kiama.
They provided 341 consultations for UTIs in the Shoalhaven and 23 for the pill, while in Kiama there were 67 for UTIs and two for the pill.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the trial trial helped more than 16,000 women, showing women needed easy access to treatment.
"Enabling pharmacists to do more will mean many women will get timely access to the care they need," he said.
"The NSW Government is committed to taking pressure off GPs and primary care services and we are constantly evaluating ways we can deliver healthcare more efficiently as well as safely.
"Ensuring continuity of care will be crucial as pharmacy service offerings increase, including strengthened communications between pharmacists and doctors about a patient's treatment," Mr Park said.
During the trial, the State Government providing a $20 per patient consultation payment for pharmacies participating in the trial, however with the UTI service becoming a normal service offering, consumers should be aware that pharmacies might set their own fee for the service, in addition to medication costs.
Pharmacies offering the UTI service will need to ensure they are listed on the National Heath Directory Service so customers can easily find their nearest pharmacy by checking online or by phoning HealthDirect on 1800 022 022.
Women will continue to be eligible for UTI treatment at a participating pharmacy provided they are aged 18 to 65 years, displaying symptoms consistent with an uncomplicated urinary tract infection, and have not had other recent UTIs or have a high risk of complications.
