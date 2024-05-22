High school students, police and Group 7 prepare for DV Awareness Cup

Shoalhaven high school students and NSW Police are working together to try to tackle domestic violence with the launch of the DV Awareness Cup.
The DV Awareness Cup sees the South Coast Police District, along with Group 7 Rugby League, NSW Rugby League and NRL hosting approximately 150 students from Year 9 to 11 from the Shoalhaven region, in an under 16s rugby league [boys] and league tag [girls] gala day.
The event will be held at Bomaderry Sporting Fields on Tuesday, July 30.
Nowra High School, Vincentia High School, Shoalhaven High School and Bomaderry High School will compete for the DV Awareness Cup.
For the first time, Ulladulla High School will also take part.
South Coast Police District's Acting Inspector Joel Latimer said the DV Awareness Cup was a great way to break down barriers and engage with young people, on this important issue.
"This is much more than a sporting event, it's an opportunity for young people and their families who are in attendance to connect with police, with community organisations and provide information and support for survivors of domestic violence," Acting Insp. Latimer said.
"In the lead up to the gala day, police will also be attending schools participating in the event to talk about a range of issues surrounding domestic violence, in a bid to educate and raise awareness of domestic and family violence.
"We'll also provide opportunities for students to reach out and connect them with services if they need help."
Group 7 Rugby League Commercial and Operations Manager Ashton Sims said sport is a great way to engage with young people in more relaxed environment.
"We want to use rugby league as a vehicle to facilitate positive change, to facilitate education and understanding in and around some support options if people are experiencing domestic violence or know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence. So we can mitigate, minimise and eradicate domestic violence throughout our regions and communities," Mr Sim said.
Started in 2023, the revamped DV Awareness Cup aims to bring awareness to, educate and encourage people to take a stand against domestic and family violence.
During the day, Shoalhaven-based community organisations, along with NSW Police Domestic Violence Officers and Youth Liaison officers will be available at a number of stalls to educate and discuss with students and their families a range of issues, with an aim to break the cycle of domestic and family violence.
Past and present NRL players will be in attendance, with the community encouraged to come along, cheer on the students and access support services.
There has been a massive crackdown on domestic violence and women in regional areas are speaking out.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14
Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
beyondblue 1300 224 636
1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732
National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374)
