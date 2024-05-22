Nowra chef named in Australia's four best at major event

Nowra chef Sam Smith has been ranked among Australia's top four chefs.
The 33-year-old who grew up in Callala Bay reached the final of the Foodservice Australia 2024 Chef of the Year competition, held on Tuesday, May 21, at the ICC Sydney in Darling Harbour.
While Mr Smith did not win, his former teacher at Nowra TAFE, Di Laver, said it was a remarkable achievement.
She said 500 entered the competition, which was reduced to 32 for the heats.
Mr Smith won his heat before his efforts in the semi-final were enough to have him named among the four chefs in the final.
"His food was beautiful, and he was so organised," Ms Laver said.
"This is a celebration, top four in Australia out of 500 entries."
The person crowned the winner was making his fourth attempt at the competition, she said, while this was Mr Smith's first time entering.
He had previously been recognised for his cooking, winning the Council of Italian Restaurants Young Chef of the Year in 2011.
That resulted in a scholarship to attend the ALMA International Cooking School in Italy "which led to moving and working in France when I was 20 years old - without being able to speak a word of French," Mr Smith recalled.
After starting his cooking career at the Bomaderry Bowling Club before traveling the world, Mr Smith returned to the Shoalhaven last year to take up the role as head chef at Ponte Bar and Dining in Nowra.
He is showing the benefits of his skills and experience during the Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food, while revisiting his love of Italian cooking in the upcoming collaboration with Pasta Buoy, on Friday May 31, with an inspired four course menu.
