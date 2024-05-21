Rex Worrell Shorebird Park at Shoalhaven Heads to honour a dedicated volunteer

Rex Worrell's dedication to protecting shorebirds led to him being known simply as "the bird man" among Shoalhaven Heads residents.
But success with the birds was evident, as son Richard explained to the Shoalhaven Council meeting on Monday, May 20.
"For the pied oystercatcher alone, an endangered species, with his efforts, the numbers went from a single breeding pair in 2006, to 44 birds in 2022," Richard explained.
Mr Worrell was particularly fond of the pied oystercatchers, and Richard said the birds would actually walk up to him when he arrived at the Shorebird Park, that formed part of Gumley Reserve.
That area is now to be known as the Rex Worrell Shorebird Park, in honour of Mr Worrell's work to protect the many species that nested in the area, some coming from as far away as Siberia and Alaska.
"The bartailed godwit comes down from Alaska, flying non-stop to our shores - a distance of 11,000 kilometres, taking around nine to 10 days for the journey, returning home through the China Sea area, a total journey of 29,000 kilometres," he once explained.
When Mr Worrell moved to Shoalhaven Heads in 1982 he was advised to walk regularly for his health.
As he was strolling the local beach, he bumped onto a ranger carrying stakes to rope off an area for little terns.
"I asked did he need any help and it kind of started from there," Mr Worrell said.
That chance meeting, "led dad to dedicate the next 30 years of his life to the protection and conservation of migratory and resident shorebirds and their environment," Richard said.
He built fences to keep predators away from shorebird nests and patrolled the nesting areas daily during the breeding season, counted birds each month to contribute to scientific studies, helped design interpretive signs giving information about the different bird species, took part in the NPWS South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program, and taught anyone interested about the birds.
Richard said his father was a prolific educator, mentoring and inspiring groups of people "almost as large and the number of birds he counted at the estuary during the bird counts".
In 2012 Mr Worrell was 2012 awarded the Order of Australia Medal for service to conservation and the environment through the South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program.
At the time he said it was "a real pleasure working with birds" and "a lovely job to do".
After Mr Worrell passed away a couple of years ago the NPWS approached the family suggesting a name change for the Shorebird to honour his work and dedication.
That suggestion was supported by a range of community organisations including the Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council, South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program and Shoalhaven Heads Community Forum.
And it also gained unanimous support from Shoalhaven Councillors.
Cr Tonia Gray said Mr Worrell was "a champion" who left "a wonderful legacy [that] will live on for generations to come".
"I just wish there were more Rex Worrells in the world," she said.
Cr John Wells said Mr Worrell has contributed to the dune area at the eastern end of the Shoalhaven River becoming "one of the most significant coastal wetlands in NSW, if not the east coast of Australia".
He said it was "of significant national, if not international importance".
