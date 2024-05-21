Man allegedly blows five times the legal limit after crashing into parked car

A 50-year-old man has allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading more than five time the limit after crashing his car in Nowra.
The man was driving his Ford Ranger on Albatross Road when it collided with a Kia Seltos parked by the side of the road early on Monday, May 20.
Nowra Highway Patrol officers attended, and gave the man a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a reading of 0.275.
No-one was injured in the incident, but the man was arrested and charged with high-range drink driving.
His licence was suspended on the spot, with the man due to face Nowra Local Court in July.
The incident has prompted another police reminder about always having a plan B, to avoid drinking and driving.
