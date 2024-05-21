Nowra chef in the running to be named Australia's best

Nowra chef Sam Smith is in the running to be named Australia's best after dominating a mystery box challenge.
The 33-year-old head chef at Ponte Bar and Dining, not only won his heat of the Foodservice Australia 2024 Chef of the Year competition on Sunday, May 19, but scored the highest marks of all eight heats.
His success creating two courses in one hour during a mystery box challenge has seen him through to the semi-finals starting 10am today (Tuesday, May 21).
The top four competitors from the semi-finals feature in the grand final today at 2.30pm, with the winner taking home a $6000 prize.
Mr Smith's former teacher at Bomaderry TAFE, Di Laver, said the heat win already showed her former student was among the eight best chefs within Australia.
And she was confident he could go all the way in the competition.
Mr Smith said he had "no idea what I wanted to do" when he was a teenager attending Shoalhaven High School, until his grandmother suggested becoming a chef.
Work experience at the Bomaderry Bowling Club led to an offer of an apprenticeship, and he spent a couple of years there before time working at a motel in Berry.
But even with his humble start in cooking, "I always had the ambition and real drive to get into the fine dining field."
That dream started to be realised when he worked at the highly regarded Pilu's at Freshwater in Sydney, where he finished his apprenticeship and won a young chef of the year competition run by the Council of Italian Restaurants.
The prize was a three week scholarship at world-renowned cooking school in Italy which "was amazing, really opened my eyes".
From there he went to two-hatted restaurant The Ledbury in England, working for free and doing "100-plus hours per week, having no days off" until his visa expired.
There was also time working in a boutique hotel in France.
"That was amazing, incredible, I loved every minute of it," Mr Smith said.
"I got to work with some amazing people - we'd be able to walk outside and pick mushrooms and wild asparagus, go hunting and all that sort of stuff.
"I suppose my passion for cooking grew more and more."
Learning all the techniques and ingredients associated with traditional French cuisine had a lasting impact, and it's something Mr Smith still holds onto.
"I really have a passion for that sort of classical French cooking," he said.
"Learning to to do things the authentic way at such a young age, well it's like chalk and cheese when it comes to the end product.".
There was also time at Qualia on Hamilton Island - once voted the world's top resort, before three years working for one of Saudi Arabia's most prominent families.
Now back in Nowra and reveling in the chance to spend time on the beach or with family, Mr Smith continues to show his skills and the benefits of working all over the world, including the epicentres of fine cuisine.
