34/278 Princes Highway, Bomaderry

This well presented cottage is located in the highly regarded Treehaven Residential Park.
Enter into the open lounge area which has a reverse cycle air conditioner, ceiling fan, and gas heating to ensure year round comfort.
Enjoy the luxury of fresh paint and new carpet throughout the home.
The well designed kitchen is light and airy, offering plenty of bench and storage space. At the rear of the residence is the laundry, separate toilet, and bathroom.
These rooms are generously proportioned and well appointed.
The rear, private, timber deck area is perfect for year-round entertaining, and the back garden is home to a convenient lock-up shed.
The carport is also accessible from this space and, with the clever addition of a wind down blind, can be used for a multitude of purposes.
Treehaven is a gated community that caters for people over the age of 55. It offers access to a community swimming pool, community hall, and barbecue area. The social club committee holds regular events and functions and there is also a newly established residents committee.
It is located 500 metres from the nearby shopping complex, which residents can access via a private gate.
Positioned at the rear of the community, amongst new style homes, this abode is in an exceptionally quiet and highly desirable spot.
