The valued volunteers at Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven celebrate National Volunteer Week. Picture supplied

If you're not one of the 15% of people in our region already volunteering, there are compelling reasons why you should consider it.



Among them is the satisfaction of knowing you're making a difference, improved well-being and connection, using your time in a meaningful way, contributing to your community, and meeting a growing need.



Many volunteers get greater job satisfaction from their volunteer work than from their paid work.

Research shows that volunteering is actually good for you. In a report by Huber Social, it was found that volunteers have a greater sense of well-being and belonging.

With little effort, volunteers can make a big difference. When asked, people offered a variety of reasons for volunteering.



Some were looking for connection with other people, some wanted to know they were making a difference, while others wanted to support their community.



- Angela Pendlebury

Long-term volunteers appreciate the sense of camaraderie, fun, and friendship.

"I live two hours away and can't always be here for Mum, but knowing people like you are keeping an eye out for her makes me happy," said the daughter of one Meals on Wheels client.

Another local volunteer with a similar experience said, "I can't be there for my Mum. I feel doing my bit at my local Meals on Wheels helps to pay that back."

Despite all the benefits of volunteering, the number of volunteers is shrinking.



People are working later and more households rely on two incomes. Conversely, the Shoalhaven has a growing aged population, with 28% of the total population over 65. The demand for meals is increasing while the number of available volunteers is decreasing.

North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels is a volunteer organisation. When they say they can't do it without their volunteers, they mean it.

The almost 300 volunteers are the regular friendly faces who cook, pack and deliver more than 55,000 meals annually. They are locals and trusted contacts who take time to chat with and check on each client.



Over time, volunteers build up a rapport with the people they see each week, and are perfectly placed to reach out to seniors who are socially isolated and to reconnect them to community networks.

Sadly, the Huber Report stated that the majority of Meals on Wheels customers nationally have on average less than one meaningful social connection a day.

You can make it one more. You can be the difference.