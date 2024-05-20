South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

New playground in North Nowra follows State Government grant

GE
By Glenn Ellard
May 20 2024 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New playground equipment is attracting children and families to North Nowra's Joe Hyam Reserve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.