New playground in North Nowra follows State Government grant

New playground equipment is attracting children and families to North Nowra's Joe Hyam Reserve.
The playground has undergone a complete makeover thanks to a $318,000 State Government grant.
New playground equipment has been installed, while new bench seating, shade sails and landscaping have turned the reserve into a recreational destination.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, said the play equipment was an instant hit with local children.
"I took the opportunity to visit the site on the weekend and it was wonderful to see the park getting a real workout," he said.
"The new park has an incredible array of activities for children of all ages."
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, said Joe Hyam Reserve had long been popular with locals and visitors for its natural beauty.
"The upgrade to the park is a great boost to the local community so locals and visitors can get out and enjoy our beautiful city," she said.
"These sorts of upgrades are an important part of boosting well-being in Nowra and across the region.
"Whether it's bringing the kids for a play outdoors, for parents and carers to join up and form connections, or for travellers to enjoy a safe stop-over, parks really do improve the amenity of our communities," Ms Butler said.
The new playground equipment includes a combination slide tower, triple bay swing set, see-saws, rocker, game panels and a nature play area.
Deputy Shoalhaven Mayor Matthew Norris said the reserve's transformation followed community input on the park design.
"We're proud to unveil the renovated Joe Hyam Reserve which has been created to bring joy to locals and visitors who want to spend their time in the great outdoors," Cr Norris said.
"The exciting new playground equipment guarantees to keep kids active while the new landscape design makes it a family-friendly space where all should feel welcome.
"The stunning facilities provide a safe and enjoyable space for the community to come together and make North Nowra an even better place to live," he said.
