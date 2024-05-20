American-style cheeseburger named the best of the local offerings

An American-style cheeseburger from Caterina of Kangaroo Valley has been crowned the Shoalhaven's burger king.
Five local outlets from food trucks to hotels and restaurants put their burger best on display during for the first annual burger battle at Club Husky on Sunday, May 19.
They featured hero ingredients ranging from marinated chicken breast to tender pulled lamb, but it was the cheeseburger that won the day.
The winner was decided by a combination of votes from those attending, and points awarded by a panel of expert judges.
The day was conducted in brilliant sunshine as part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food.
Along with food the day featured offerings from local distilleries, along with free barefoot bowls and putt-putt golf.
The Autumn Celebration of Food continues in coming weeks with dozens of events still to be conducted - including several focusing on what local distilleries produce.
While some have been sold out, many of the food festival's highlights still have tickets available.
They include the Shiraz wines of Australia dinner at Milton's Altar Bar, offering a six-course degustation menu to showcase some truly exceptional examples of Australian Shiraz; an Appellation oyster experience with Bangalay Dining's executive chef Simon Evans; and a Moorish feast at Kangaroo Valley.
Details of all the food festival's events can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.