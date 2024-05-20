State Government funds to upgrade South Coast surf club facilities

South Coast surf life saving clubs have been given more than $250,000 to upgrade their facilities.
The Kiama, Nowra-Culburra and Mollymook Surf Life Saving Clubs are among 32 across the state to share in more than $5 million in funding under the State Government's Surf Club Facility Program.
Kiama Surf Life Saving Club was awarded $147,766 for its roof redevelopment and installation of new disabled toilet facilities.
The grant will enable the club to remove and replace the existing roof, cladding and guttering, after the roof was damaged during thunderstorms in December last year.
A new disabled toilet will also be installed on the first floor of the club to bring it in line with DDA requirements.
Mollymook and Nowra-Culburra Surf Life Saving Clubs were among 32 clubs to be awarded grants for the upgrade, restoration, and construction of facilities under the Program.
Nowra-Culburra Surf Life Saving Club was awarded $73,332 for the installation of solar panels, battery electricity supply, and air conditioners.
And Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club was awarded $38,781 to upgrade its CCTV system as part of an overall clubhouse security upgrade.
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, welcomed the funding.
"Coming from a family committed to Surf Life Saving, and as the deputy chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Surfing Life Saving, I know that South Coast surf life saving volunteers are the unsung heroes of our community, protecting locals and visitors in the water," she said.
"These grants will contribute towards the development of modern, fit for purpose facilities that enable surf life savers to better protect the community and continue to deliver a world-class service."
Upper House MLC and government spokesperson for Kiama, Sarah Kaine, said the community "rallied around the Kiama Surf Life Saving Club last year when their roof was damaged".
"I am pleased that through this grant we are able to ensure that the club remains safe and accessible for the community," she said.
"This grant will contribute towards the development of a modern, fit for purpose facility that enables surf life savers to better protect the community and continue to deliver a world-class service."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.