Asbestos contaminated spoil to be removed as mulch remains

Asbestos-contaminated spoil from the Nowra Bridge construction will be removed next week.
Work will start on Monday, May 20, to remove the excess spoil from the Bolong Road stockpile site.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the work would be carried out in line with Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and SafeWork NSW guidelines after small traces of asbestos-containing material were detected during routine testing.
"The testing was carried out as part of the process to determine the disposal strategy for the excess spoil, which is made up of material excavated from around the work area during construction of the project," the spokesperson said.
"The stockpile site has been fenced off and not accessible to the public since work on the project began and, following receipt of the positive test results, warning signs were installed around the site earlier this year."
The spokesperson said the community would notice activity around the site as the material is removed and transported to a licensed waste facility in Western Sydney.
"Once the excess spoil is removed, the site will be landscaped and vegetated to be integrated into the broader landscape setting," the spokesperson said.
"The removal work will involve specialised workers using machinery to load the material onto trucks, with multiple trucks coming in and out of the Bolong Road site each day.
"The material will be wet down before being loaded into trucks, which ensures the safe removal of the spoil."
Work will be carried out during normal project hours, from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and take around four months to complete.
Transport for NSW will keep the community updated if any out-of-hours work is required.
However while the spoil is to be removed, there are still no firm plans to remove asbestos-contaminated mulch placed beside Illaroo Road in North Nowra and the Princes Highway in Bomaderry during landscaping work to complete the bridge project.
The asbestos contamination was detected during testing in early February.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said only, "Transport is working with the EPA. Once a remediation plan is approved, work is expected to begin by mid-year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.