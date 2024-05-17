The Craft of Design exhibit at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum showcases unique artistry

The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum will host an array of international fashion designs, bringing glitz and glamour to the Shoalhaven for the latest exhibit 'The Craft of Design.
Featuring designs worn by Nicole Kidman, Queen Mary of Denmark, Taylor Swift, Dita Von Teese and Miranda Kerr, this collection of works explores designs from iconic Australian designers Collette Dinnigan and Romance Was Born.
It delves beneath the glitz and glamour and illuminates exceptional artistry, creativity and skill that goes into crafting each remarkable piece.
Jervis Bay Maritime Museum director Diana Lorentz said it was a privilege to have such an exhibit of the best works from two important Australian designers, here in the Shoalhaven.
"From the bugle beads on the zany Bersekergang dress that references Marvel comics, to the incredibly detailed lace and sequins of the dresses worn by any number of celebrity A listers," Ms Lorentz said.
"This exhibition showcases imagination and craft taken to the next level, the unique, out-there style that set these designers on the path to the Paris runways.
"Whatever your fantasy, you only need look at the beautiful pair of French lace knickers by Collette Dinnegan, or the or the sparkly Bush Magic dress by Romance Was Born to know that the Australian Fashion Industry is not to be underestimated."
The exhibition is open now and will run until June 23, the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum & Gallery is open every day 10am to 4pm and is located on Woollamia Road, Huskisson.
Admission is $12.50 ($10 concession) with children under 16 free.
