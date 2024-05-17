Indigenous business operators asked to Gather and Grow at Nowra session

The region's Aboriginal businesses are invited to attend a Gather and Grow information and networking session in Nowra, looking at how to access government procurement opportunities.
The Nowra session at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre from 10am to 1pm on Thursday, May 23, is one of seven being held across the state by NSW Treasury and Regional NSW.
It is aimed at brining together stakeholders to make connections, share information and support the growth of Aboriginal businesses.
The Gather and Grow events support the State Government's Aboriginal Procurement Policy (APP).
It aims to ensure at least one per cent of NSW Government procurement spend is with Aboriginal businesses, and three per cent of goods and services contracts from NSW Government agencies are awarded to Aboriginal businesses.
This is valued at over $260 million this financial year.
The APP aims to increase Aboriginal economic participation across NSW.
NSW Treasury deputy secretary Sonya Campbell said the Gather and Grow events presented a "valuable opportunity" for Aboriginal business operators to make connections, foster collaboration, and increase their opportunities to access government contracts.
"We are hosting seven Gather and Grow events around the state to reach as many businesses as possible," she said.
"The Gather and Grow is an impactful initiative dedicated to empowering Aboriginal businesses and welcomes all interested parties to participate."
The sessions are aimed at connecting NSW Government buyers with Aboriginal businesses, non-Aboriginal businesses, support services and prospective job seekers, all aimed at fostering the growth of Aboriginal businesses.
NSW Operations Manager of First Nations Traffic Management, David Fyvie, said events like Gather and Grow "are instrumental for us as an indigenous business to build relationships with other businesses in our community and establish connections with government departments to enable us to expand and grow our businesses capacity to take on future work."
Prospective attendees should visit this page to register.
