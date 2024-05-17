South Coast Register
Wear Orange Wednesday in support of SES volunteers, May 22

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated May 17 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:57pm
SES volunteer Allana Byrne, joined by other SES members at Shoalhaven City Lanes. Picture by Glenn Ellard
On Wednesday, May 22 Shoalhaven residents are encouraged to brighten up an outfit with a spot of orange in support of their local NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers.

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

