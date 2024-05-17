Wear Orange Wednesday in support of SES volunteers, May 22

On Wednesday, May 22 Shoalhaven residents are encouraged to brighten up an outfit with a spot of orange in support of their local NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers.
The state wide initiative is aimed at giving thanks to SES branches, which over 12 months responded to more than 1100 requests for assistance, 595 of which were provided by the Nowra SES to the local community.
Predominantly volunteered based, the dedicated individuals generously provide their time to assist communities during flood and storm emergencies.
Nowra SES volunteer Tazman Hume said being with the SES made her feel like a bigger part of the community and she loved providing a helping hand to those in the local area.
"I like getting out in the community and giving back," she said.
"And everyone in the SES is very close, you get some life long friendships out of it."
Ms Hume has been a Nowra volunteer for about a month and previously was a volunteer in Ulladulla since 2020, she's worked a number of community events a responded to countless calls for assistance.
"And i've been to some school events, but the main things I do is storm callouts, climbing on roofs, change a tile or putting a tarp on until it can be fixed," she said.
With WOW coming up, she hoped members of the community would get behind the cause and wear orange, as it was a day that made volunteers feel extra appreciated.
Participating individuals are encouraged to share their photos or videos of thanks before WOW Day, using the hashtags #thankyouSES and #fromcommunityforcommunity to show their appreciation for the everyday heroes.
