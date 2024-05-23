South Coast Register
Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
May 23 2024 - 3:00pm
Berry Celtic Festival

May 25

The Berry Celtic Festival is a day full of medieval entertainment commencing at 9.30am. Beginning with a parade through the streets headed to the Berry Showground where attendees can be entertained by jousting, medieval mercenaries, marching bands and merchandise stalls. Live entertainment will fill the day, with Celtic fiddlers, highland dancing, enchanted signing and so much more. entry for adults is $15 and kids under 15 enter for free. The Berry Celtic Festival is a fundraising project of the Rotary Club of Berry.

