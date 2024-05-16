Join Fiona Phillips to pour out support for the battle against cancer

Cancer impacts everyone in some way, which is why Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips is hosting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in Nowra to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Mrs Phillips has extended an invitation to the community to join her for a cuppa between 10.30am and noon on Monday, May 20, at the Nowra School of Arts Annex.
"I hope people will join me for this special community event, because every cup we raise will help bring us closer to a cancer free future," Mrs Phillips said.
The Nowra CWA's members have jumped on board to provide scrumptious scones, sandwiches and slices throughout the morning, and Mrs Phillips said she was looking forward to listening to the sweet sounds of the Shoalhaven Community Choir.
"This will be a lovely get together, with funds raised supporting cancer research and prevention programs, as well as providing practical care and support to around 150,000 Australians who are diagnosed with cancer every year," she said.
"I can't wait to enjoy some yummy scones with jam and cream, and I really want to thank the wonderful CWA ladies as well as the community choir for supporting this community event."
Guests are asked to make a gold coin donation to the Cancer Council on the day.
The Cancer Council says almost one in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85.
Fundraisers like Australia's Biggest Morning Tea have allowed the Cancer Council to invest almost $250 million in cancer research over the past five years.
It has helped fund a wide range of programs providing vital support to cancer patients, and making every stage of their cancer journey easier.
"More people are surviving cancer than ever before. Investment into research has helped increase cancer survival rates from 49 per cent in the 1980s to 69 per cent today," Mrs Phillips said.
"One third of all cancers can be prevented, and prevention programs are one of the most effective ways we can create a cancer-free future."
If you can't make Monday's event, you can still make an online donation at Australia's Biggest Morning Tea - Fiona Phillips
