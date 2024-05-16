South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Comment

Grumpy Old Man: there's no equality in this whole Mothers' Day thing

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 17 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

So, Mothers' Day has been and gone for another year, and yet again was characterised by slogans such as "Mum - a title above queen".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.