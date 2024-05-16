Police seize drugs, weapons and stolen items during South Coast raids

South Coast Police have seized drugs, weapons and stolen items during two raids a week apart.
Police executed a search warrant at a South Coast property on Wednesday, May 15, looking for drugs and stolen goods.
During the search police seized an indictable quantity of methylamphetamine and cocaine, $17,280 cash, CCTV footage, a taser, several mobile phones, electronic devices, cigarettes and tobacco, a stolen electric mountain bike, a stolen KTM motorcycle with altered VIN, and various other items identified as stolen property.
The previous week on Wednesday, May 8, police also search a rural South Coast property.
They seized a stolen grey Subaru, stolen Jayco pop top caravan, a stolen Suzuki DZR motorcycle, a stolen Sea-Doo and trailer, a variety of stolen number plates, electronic devices, prohibited drugs, steroids, a homemade taser, prohibited weapons, and various tools believed to be stolen.
Police say their investigations are ongoing.
Images of the items found during the searches can be found here on the South Coast Police Facebook page.
Anyone with information on the property recovered is encouraged to make a report through Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000, https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au or Nowra Police Station on 4421 9699.
