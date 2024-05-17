South Coast Register
Shire mayor and Sharks CEO embroiled in Shoalhaven holiday rental property controversy

Updated May 17 2024 - 11:37am, first published 11:00am
The holiday rental home at Berry. Picture StayZ
Shoalhaven City Council says building work on a holiday rental property at Berry, part owned by Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and Cronulla Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta, was carried out without consent.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

