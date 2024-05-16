All encouraged to help bridge the pain of loss as part of National Sorry Day

A huge crowd is expected to walk across the Nowra Bridge as part of the Sorry Day commemoration on Friday, May 24.
Last year close to 1000 people gathered at Harry Sawkins Park for the two kilometre march to the Bomaderry Homes property, despite poor weather.
And the organisers are hoping for a bigger turnout this year.
The National Sorry Day Bridge Walk is being held to acknowledge the strength of Stolen Generations survivors.
As part of that the organisers have extended an invitation to all community members to join together in "recognising the enduring strength of Stolen Generations survivors and reflecting on our collective responsibility in the healing journey of our people and nation".
Nowra's National Sorry Day Bridge Walk started in 2001, and has drawn thousands of participants to Nowra.
Local Aboriginal communities, non-indigenous communities, students from nearby schools, government, and non-government organisations, and groups from up and down the South Coast, have united for the walk across the Nowra Bridge to the Bomaderry Homes - believed to be the birthplace of the Stolen Generations.
"Every year on Sorry Day, we come together to reflect on the past suffering and ongoing resilience of our Stolen Generations," said event organiser and South Coast Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation CEO Craig Ardler.
"It is important to acknowledge the pain they endured and connect as a community."
The Sorry Day Walk will start at 9:30am with a gathering at Harry Sawkins Park in Nowra, before the walk starts at 10am.
For those unable to participate in the walk or who prefer not to, assembly is welcomed at the Bomaderry Homes, at 59 Beinda Street.
The walk will be followed by stories, dance, music, art, and complimentary food and beverages.
The event serves as a tribute to the strength of Stolen Generations Survivors, encouraging contemplation on how each of us can contribute to the healing process of our people and nation.
"We encourage attendees to write, colour, or create their unique commemorative flower as a symbol of support for our Stolen Generations," Mr Ardler said.
"Attendees can print the template available on our website or pick up one from the Jane Ardler Centre.
"Bring along your decorated flower mounted on a Paddle Pop stick on Sorry Day and add it to the commemorative circle.
"It's a beautiful way to show support and honour those impacted by the Stolen Generations," he said.
