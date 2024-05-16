Patricia White leads Shoalhaven Independents into council election

The Shoalhaven Independents Group has launched its campaign for the September 14 Shoalhaven Council election, amid widespread criticism of the current council.
More than 100 people attended the campaign launch in Vincentia, which saw Cr Patricia White named as the political party's mayoral candidate.
Former mayors Greg Watson and Joanna Gash endorsed the candidacy.
Mrs Gash said council "has to change, we can no longer go the way we are, and I have all faith and confidence in Patricia White".
"She has the knowledge, the experience and the guts to have a go, and have a say, and make those changes necessary," Mrs Gash said.
Cr White stood for mayor in the 2021 election and attracted 9.9 per cent of the primary vote.
She was one of four Shoalhaven Independents Group representatives re-elected to council at the 2021 poll, however the other three - Crs Greg Watson, John Wells and Mark Kitchener - are all retiring from council.
Cr White has been on council for 12 years including three years as deputy mayor.
Cr Wells said he had also been on council for 12 years following 23 years as an executive manager, as part of 39 years involved with Shoalhaven Council.
"At no point over that period of time have I seen greater justification for getting rid of a council than I have witnessed at this period of time," Cr Wells said.
The problems included council debt doubling over the past two years while the staff numbers had increased by 300, mostly in 'the primary areas that Greens want - environmental services, enforcement and compliance, media spin and similar non-productive pursuits".
Cr White said her focus would be on the community's needs rather than political pursuits or ideologies.
"Now is not the time for indecision, self-interest and negativity which the Shoalhaven has been subjected to from the past three years of this council," she said.
"We are a great community and have great residents and businesses, but we can't afford another council, which will be elected for a four-year term, like the last three years."
Cr White said her aims were to fix council's financial position, fix the crumbling road network, fix the 45-degree rule, put the community, residents and businesses at the heart of council by listening, stop out of control rate increases, introduce green waste solutions, maintain parks, nature strips and reserves to restore community pride, maintain assets and stop big party politics and block voting in council.
Joining her as party of the Shoalhaven Independents Group ticket will be a range of people with backgrounds in education, corporate and international business, management, finance, media, IT, disaster management, volunteering and community advocacy.
The ward one candidates are Suzanne Hammond-Warne, Peter Wilkins, Jason Cox and Jenny Mison.
The ward two team is headed by former ALP councillor Bob Proudfoot, along with Lou Casmiri and former councilor Clive Robertson.
Cr White is the lead candidate in ward three, followed by former councillor Mitchell Pakes and Denis Joy.
Cr White said she was looking for two other candidate to round out her wards two and three teams.
