Kangaroo Valley fire feast Wildwood X Terra Firma putting local produce on show

Wildwood X Terra Firma Long Table Lunch in Kangaroo Valley showcases the Shoalhaven as a genuine contender in local produce, with the freshest supply of meat, vegetables, preserves and so much more all sourced from right here on the south coast.
Wildwood Kangaroo Valley venue owner Alex Herlihy said the event attracts people from across Australia to the valley, and last year's guest list included international visitors from as far as South Africa, making it a popular event for locals and tourists alike.
"This is something a little left of centre that goes great with the locals, and people come from far and wide," Mr Herlihy said.
"Nothing feels whitewashed, it's all very genuine, and it's so lovely to provide this platform and to be able to have locals contributing to it as well.
"The story really is about the producers, I love to be the facilitator and to get these people in and make sure our neighbours love us."
Local producers involved include Kangaroo Valley Olives, locally grown vegetables from Winderong and Patchy Growers, breads from Terra & Mare, meat by Rosewood Farm, beer and spirits by Southern Highlands Brewery and Artemis Gin, and sauces from The Valley Table by Angie's Food.
Set on over 100 acres of dense bushland property and nestled between the Kangaroo Valley escarpment, Wildwood is immersed in nature and the perfect location for Terra Firma Dining founder Charley Pretet to showcase his craft.
With a background in French fine dining, Mr Pretet felt a disconnect from the customers and was frustrated with the boundaries of the kitchen walls.
He became interested in South American-style dining and reignited his passion for outdoor dining over fire, and so Terra Firma Dining was born.
"I wanted to create an experience," he said.kan
"I've always been passionate about outdoor cooking, I love fishing and hunting, and for me, it was about creating an experience to set up an outdoor kitchen in the middle of the event as a focal piece and having guests outside around a campfire connecting to the outdoors.
"Cooking over fire is a very primal and primitive cooking style, and it sort of takes people back to basics.
"It creates a really unique experience where we get to connect as chefs to all of our guests to each event, whether that's a wedding, long lunch, or corporate event."
"Basically we're really creating and blending our kitchen around our hanging structure and our fire pit in the natural environment, that's what brings people together."
Rosewood Farm owners Greg and Lisa Mumm will provide the Kangaroo Valley Wildwood lunch with key ingredients Australian Angus beef and Australian White Lamb.
The pair practise Regenerative Farming principles, meaning they focus on soil and animal health to ensure the best environmental outcomes and a better-tasting cut of meat.
Their animals are moved regularly onto fresh pastures and are provided quality feed, and pastures are given time to regenerate healthy, nutrient-dense soil while maintaining diverse grass species.
"Unless they're calving or lambing they move around in one herd," Mr Mumm said.
"Our focus is on pastures and soil having a longer recovery time before they graze again, which increases the diversity of species and improves the soil health, which in turn creates better tasting meat."
"The better the soil the more nutrients in the pasture and the more nutrients in the pasture then the better the quality of the meat."
The event will take place on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. Tickets are selling fast, with Saturday already sold out. They can be purchased online here.
