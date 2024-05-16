Police work with Shoalhaven Council to stamp out abuse of staff

Police have backed Shoalhaven Council's efforts to stamp out abuse directed at council workers.
An increase in abuse of council workers prompted discussions with South Coast police on how to best protect staff from threats to their safety.
Council employees have reported a variety of concerning incidents including screaming at traffic controllers and road crews, racial slurs, clothing being grabbed, spitting, items thrown at employees, and workers being threatened with weapons.
Council has a zero tolerance approach when it comes to workplace aggression and violence, but council's chief safety officer, Lisa Griffin, said staff had seen disturbing conduct from some community members.
"It is important the community can have their say, but that cannot interfere with the wellbeing of council employees," Ms Griffin said.
She has sought assistance and advice from local police in a bid to ensure the appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety of employees.
"I want to be clear that Shoalhaven City Council will not tolerate abusive behaviour towards their staff," Ms Griffin said.
"We are all members of the community and want what is best for the towns and villages in which we live.
"We have met with local police to ensure we have a robust process in place to both defuse situations and prevent violence and aggression."
Detective Chief Inspector David Cockram said he fully supported Shoalhaven City Council's efforts to make the health and safety of their workers a priority.
"Violence is not an acceptable part of any job," Detective Chief Inspector Cockram said.
"The purpose of the NSW Police Force is to work with the community to reduce crime and violence and improve public safety, and this extends to supporting workers just trying to get on with their jobs.
"We encourage all people to notify police when serious aggressive behaviour occurs or where their safety is threatened," he said.
