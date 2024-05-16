Letters: Praise for hospital staff

About six months ago, I was taken to the Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital by ambulance at 5am in the morning.
I did not know what hit me as I was unable to get out of bed or even stand, not realising that I had lost most of my body muscle function.
A transfer to Wollongong hospital for a further diagnosis by a specialist who then told me that my muscles were that weak and my age of 77 was giving me little hope of a physical recovery.
I was then transferred back to Nowra where the rehab specialist Dr. Liu consulted with the physiological therapist from the gymnasium Garry Loughman who assessed me, took up the challenge of a recovery despite my debilitated condition.
Well, the entire staff of this great institution could not do enough for me and as a result I was able to walk out just over a month ago homeward bound.
There are many other similar cases ending like mine that I am aware of so I say, hats off to this great medical public utility the Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.
I'm hearing Andrew Constance, or as I know him, Morrison's pick for Gilmore, going on about the $40m promised but not delivered by Fiona Phillips, the Federal Member for Gilmore.
I'm worried that Constance talks about anything to do with roads when the Rozelle interchange occurred under his watch.
Perhaps Mr Constance can tell us how he will deliver relief for those doing it tough. Something his party keeps going on about.
By the way the $40m has been delivered in 2022 Federal Budget.
It's up to the Council to get their house in order before they take possession of it.
Everybody gets tired. A lot of people have pain. Some struggle with scents.
However, there are millions around the world who experience the severe and disabling versions, along with dozens of other life-changing impairments.
Some are able to function in a limited way within the community, while many are house or bed bound.
These people may have Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Fibromyalgia (FM), Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS), Chronic Lyme Disease, Long COVID or other debilitating neuroimmune conditions that affect every system of their bodies and impact every part of their lives.
May is Awareness Month for these conditions. May 12 was International ME/CFS, FM and MCS Awareness Day.
The Wollongong ME/CFS/FM Support Group formed in 1989 and offers information, advocacy, friendship and validation to families in the Illawarra and surrounding regions.
Members are represented by displays in the Thirroul, Corrimal, Wollongong and Kiama Libraries.
An info stall will be at the Kiama Farmers' Market Volunteer Expo on May 22.
Support Group monthly events include two online gatherings, plus Café Clubs in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama. See www.mecfsfmwollongong.org
New members are always welcome.
Rest and pacing are key self-management techniques for everyone with neuroimmune conditions, now including Long COVID.
Throughout May, members will be wearing blue for ME/CFS, purple for FM and green for MCS and Lyme, and sharing using #may12th, #mecfs, #fibro, #mcs, #lyme, #LongCovid.
Blue, purple and green butterflies are our symbols.
