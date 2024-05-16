Fiona Phillips says budget provides extra funds for key road projects

Cost increases in some of the Shoalhaven's major road projects have required extra funds in this week's federal budget.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phiillips, said an extra $2.4 million had been provided to finish off the Far North Collector Road, which is set to be renamed Bannada Way.
Originally priced at $13.8 million, the latest funding takes the the cost for the 1.8km road between Illaroo Road in North Nowra and Moss Vale Road to $35.2 million.
Mrs Phillips said the 100 per cent Commonwealth-funded roadworks were being managed by Shoalhaven City Council and she was pleased to see the extra funds allocated to finish the job.
"The Far North Collector Road has received considerable federal funding, but it is my understanding that, due to some recent construction complexities, additional work was needed to finish the road," Mrs Phillips said.
"I requested the additional federal funding for council and I'm thrilled that it's been secured and the road can now be completed."
An extra $21.5 million has also been provided to finish off work on the Nowra Bridge.
This is on top of the initial $380 million cost for the bridge.
Mrs Phillips said the funding would allow landscaping, pavement and footpath works to be completed, as well as restoring the project compounds and ancillary sites in the bridge precinct.
"It will be great to see this wonderful project finished so the community can make the most of the precinct," she said.
The budget funding comes after Black Spot funds were announced last week for Forest Road ($452,400) south of Nowra and Woodburn Road ($246,000) near Milton.
However Liberal Party Gilmore candidate Andrew Constance said the extra money for roads would concern the community.
"Locals are literally seeing red on local roads and promised Princes Highway upgrades," he said.
"Local road projects are either massively over budget, not being delivered as promised or nowhere to be seen at all.
"Lives are at risk, car repair bills are going through the roof and the roads look like Swiss cheese with all the potholes."
Mr Constance said Mrs Phillips "has a credibility problem on delivery as is, and this budget puts a massive spotlight on her lack of performance".
He said the budget showed the Far North Collector Road had blown out in cost from $13.8 million to $35.2million with still no date for opening, the promised $40 million Bay and Basin road upgrades were delayed due to the Federal Government, with $9.6 million to be spent on planning in 2025 in order to spend $30 million on re - construction works; and the Nowra Bypass was taking five years to plan with no indication when the Milton-Ulladulla, Burrill and Moruya bypasses were to even start.
"Communities from Culburra to North Nowra to Moruya are right to be furious about this," Mr Constance said.
"Road contractors need certainty and in a downturn and cost of living crisis the community needs the construction jobs."
Mrs Phillips said the budget was "a win for every Australian and for everyone in Gilmore" as it also provided cost of living relief and invested in a future made in Australia.
"The 2024 budget delivers new help with the cost of living for everyone, including tax cuts for every Australian taxpayer from July 1," she said.
"We're helping local families by providing a $300 energy rebate for every household and cutting the prices of more common medicines through our cheaper medicines policy.
"We're kickstarting the construction of more homes in every part of the country, and wiping around $3 billion from student HECS debt," she said.
"Every working parent will get a better deal by receiving superannuation on top of paid parental leave."
Mrs Phillips said the cost of living relief delivered in the budget "builds on our work to take pressure off people without adding to pressure on inflation".
"This is a budget to train more tradies, build more homes, boost bulk billing and give more Australians a crack at university or TAFE," she added.
"Our budget is investing in a future made in Australia, the transformative opportunities of clean energy, new technology, strengthening our defence industry and capability, and investing in strategic industries.
"The Albanese Labor Government knows that people in Gilmore are doing it tough and this budget delivers new help," Mrs Phillips said.
