Council calling on additional feedback for a proposed Berry Development Control Plan

A second survey has been opened to the Berry community to provide feedback on different design and planning elements that could be considered as part of a new Development Control Plan (DCP) in Berry.
Covering an area of Berry east of the Princes Highway (bypass) the survey has been designed to address feedback already received during community consultation for the proposed Berry DCP.
based on the community feedback, in an online statement Shoalhaven City Council listed desirable future planning controls included the following:
The final survey is now open and asks people if they agree or disagree with statements about colours, materials and design of buildings, landscapes, footpaths and other infrastructure matters inside and outside existing/ proposed Heritage Conservation Areas.
Feedback will contribute to the future planning controls for Berry and will be open until Friday, June 7 and can be done so through Shoalhaven City Council's Get Involved web page, click here for more information.
