Council calling on additional feedback for a proposed Berry Development Control Plan

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 5:11pm
Shoalhaven Council is asking for additional feedback about Berry. File photo.
A second survey has been opened to the Berry community to provide feedback on different design and planning elements that could be considered as part of a new Development Control Plan (DCP) in Berry.

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

