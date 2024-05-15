Feel-good dramedy What About Sal brings a heart-warming story to Shoalhaven

Sheer joy at a football game sparked an idea for John Jarratt's latest Aussie drama.
The actor and director was at a match and was sitting near a man with Down Syndrome who was there with his mum, and was "absolutely enamoured" with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
"Every time we scored, it was like he'd found Mecca," Mr Jarratt said.
"There's a make-up of Down Syndrome people, they're so effusive and nothing seems to bother them too much you know, and it was just such a pleasure to be with him that afternoon."
When the Wolf Creek actor went to his car after the game, he wondered to his friend what would happen to the man after his mum passed away - so What About Sal was born.
For the movie he produced and directed, which was shot in the heart of Sydney and Glebe, Mr Jarratt knew he wanted Tropfest winner Gerard O'Dwyer to play Sal.
"I just knew that he could handle the part and I approached him, and with the idea with him and his mum one day, and they loved the idea and it went from there," he said.
The movie follows Sal's journey to track down the father he has never met, who is played by Mr Jarratt.
The search for his father comes as Sal grapples with the news of his mother's lung cancer diagnosis, and faces the possibility of being moved to a group home.
It explores love, loss, reconciliation and shines a spotlight on the experiences of people with Down Syndrome.
The film will be screened at the Huskisson Pictures at 2.40pm on Friday, May 17, and at Ulladulla's Arcadia Twin Cinema at 6pm on Saturday, May 18, as Mr Jarratt takes the film o\n a tour of regional Australia.
Each screening will be followed by a Q and A session with Mr Jarratt and Mr O'Dwyer.
The movie has been screened across the country with nothing but positive reviews , with Mr Jarratt saying he wanted to show that people with Down Syndrome were "very important members of society".
