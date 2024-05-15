South Coast Register
Humpback whales seen just outside Jervis Bay, marking the start of the 2024 migration

By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 15 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 1:19pm
A mother and calf Humpback Whale have been spotted off Jervis Bay, marking the start to the yearly migration north. Picture supplied by Jervis Bay Wild
The widely anticipated east coast whale migration has begun, as the first humpback whales for 2024 have been spotted off Jervis Bay this week.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

