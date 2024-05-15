Humpback whales seen just outside Jervis Bay, marking the start of the 2024 migration

The widely anticipated east coast whale migration has begun, as the first humpback whales for 2024 have been spotted off Jervis Bay this week.
Crews from whale watching and dolphin cruise company Jervis Bay Wild saw two humpback Whales just off of Steamers Head near the southern seal colony the morning of Tuesday, May 14 and a third lone humpback in the afternoon.
Jervis Bay Wild manager Bethany Vidler said the duo were believed to be last year's calf alongside its mother.
"It's all so exciting, we were on the phone telling everyone straight away," Ms Vidler said.
"It was great to have beautiful weather as well, and we had really calm conditions when we saw them."
According to the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, whales migrate each year from Antarctic waters, and the east coast of Australia is full of displays from whales passing through as they head north to subtropical waters to mate and give birth.
Ms Vidler said Jervis Bay was an incredible place to see the creatures pass through, as they often used it as a safe haven from rough waters or a resting place during their travels.
"Jervis Bay itself sticks out about 10kilometres off the shoreline, so we get the protection there, and we can cover a much larger area while whale watching," Ms Vidler said.
"So that makes it very unique when whale watching here, and we also get mothers and calves inside Jervis Bay.
"I think we often take everything we see here for granted.
"We'll see the humpback whales breaching and playing in the bay, we see that every day, but we've had people cry on the boat and lots of different reactions, it really is super special."
Throughout the 2023 season, Jervis Bay Wild crews tallied almost 1600 whales from mid-May through the end of November.
"1,584 was the exact number of whales we saw last season, and we expect to see more this year as well."
"The population increases about 10 per cent every year."
