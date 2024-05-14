South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Dozens of jobs still advertised despite Shoalhaven Council's hiring freeze

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 14 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Council has been accused of ignoring a staffing freeze implemented earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.