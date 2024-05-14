The $40 million question - when are our roads going to be upgraded?

While many in the community are looking to today's Federal Budget to provide a promised $40 million to upgrade local roads, Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said that money was delivered in 2022.
The $40 million was promised in the lead-up to the May 2022 federal election - initially by Liberal Party candidate Andrew Constance and then repeated by Mrs Phillips as the sitting Labor Party MP.
Mrs Phillips said the money was included in the budget in October 2022, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced it had been delivered when visiting Callala Bay in February 2023.
"Due to capacity issues to complete the work, Shoalhaven City Council resolved on June 5, 2023 to commit to a Program, Project Management and Engineering (PPME) partnership model to complete the road upgrades - essentially contracting the work out," Mrs Philips said.
At the time Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the decision was a "positive result for everyone involved and clears the way for us to go to market for a delivery partner to plan, design and manage construction of these roads through to completion".
"Reaching this agreement enables council to deliver these significant road works projects while maintaining the works program already planned to improve other roads across the region," Cr Findley said.
Mrs Phillips said council was continuing its processes.
"Council has been working through that process and at this stage the short-listing of partner consultants has been completed," she said.
"Once the appointment of the partner consultant is complete, the next stage is scoping up the road works."
The $40 million promised for the region included $8 million to upgrade and repair Forest Road, $5 million for Callala Beach Road, $6 million for Callala Bay Road, $14 million for Culburra Road, $5 million for Worrigee Road intersection and $2 million for Callala Bay Road Intersection
Mrs Phillips recently announced black spot funding to upgrade Forest Road.
Mr Constance welcomed the black spot funding for Forest Road, but has urged the Federal Labor Government to do more to ensure the promised $8 million upgrade was delivered.
"Any blackspot funding is welcome because lives are saved, however we need the much heralded and promised $40 million allocated asap. Lives are at stake," Mr Constance said.
"Much was made by Labor following my commitment of $40 million for local road upgrades to Bay and Basin communities at the 2022 election, yet two years on, no money has been allocated and no roads have been built," he said.
"This is about saving lives, creating jobs and saving on car repairs for locals due to potholes blowing tyres and leading to extensive wear and tear on motor vehicles.
"I would encourage the local Labor member to be more diligent in the delivery outcomes for Gilmore," Mr Constance said.
"You can't just announce a project via a press release, take a requisite selfie at a sod turn and then up with your scissors to cut a ribbon or two.
"You need to oversee project delivery, keep bureaucracy to account and be a local fighter on delivery," he said.
Shoalhaven Mayoral Candidate Jemma Tribe said the Federal Government and Shoalhaven Council needed to be working together more closely to ensure the much-needed upgrades carried out as soon as possible.
"Our roads desperately need this injection of funds for essential repairs," she said.
"The wet weather always exasperates the terrible condition of our roads and after weeks of downpour many are feeling unsafe driving to work and school."
Mrs Tribe said nearly a year had passed since council decided to commit to a PPME partnership, and the lack of progress since then proved the need to "focus on the fundamentals first".
