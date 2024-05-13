Community views ignored but still no opening date for road

When Shoalhaven Council asked the community for a possible name for the Far North Collector Road between Illaroo Road in North Nowra and Moss Vale Road, there was a strong favourite.
Almost 90 per cent of people who responded suggested Bernie Regan Drive or Way for the 1.8km road.
Other names were suggested, but instead council decided on a name outside all of the responses.
Instead council is asking the Geographical Names Board to adopt the name Bannada Way - proposed by lead language teacher from cultural group Gadhungal Marring, Jacob Morris.
A report to Shoalhaven Council's meeting on May 6 said the word Bannada was southern Dharawal for the Bomaderry Creek or running water, and the name had been endorsed by the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council.
It said the federally-funded road was due for completion in mid-2024.
Liberal Candidate for Gilmore, Andrew Constance, said that was more than three years late.
He has called on the Federal Government to confirm an opening date for the road, and reveal the final cost.
Mr Constance said the road was announced in 2017 by the former Federal Liberal Government to help divert traffic while the new Nowra Bridge was being built, with construction starting in August 2020.
Yet the bridge had been open for more than a year and the collector road was still not open, he said.
"We need a date for completion and opening, and we need an explanation for the seven year build on a local road," Mr Constance said.
"Given the fanfare at the project's sod-turn in August 2020, almost four years ago, Labor has some explaining to do."
Mr Constance also called for the Federal Government to reveal the road's final cost.
He said the original price tag was $13.8 million, which blew out to $32.8 million.
"I bet you the final price tag has once again exceeded budget," Mr Constance said.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, confirmed the project being managed by Shoalhaven Council had again exceeded its budget.
"My understanding is that due to some recent construction complexities, additional work is needed to finish the road and I have requested additional federal funding for Shoalhaven City Council to finish the road," she said.
Mrs Phillips said the Federal Government had already contributed a "considerable" amount of money for the project.
