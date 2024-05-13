South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Community views ignored but still no opening date for road

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 14 2024 - 11:41am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Shoalhaven Council asked the community for a possible name for the Far North Collector Road between Illaroo Road in North Nowra and Moss Vale Road, there was a strong favourite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.